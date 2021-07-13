Contrasting Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Jammin Java has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utz Brands has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jammin Java and Utz Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 N/A Utz Brands 0 4 6 0 2.60

Utz Brands has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Utz Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Jammin Java.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jammin Java and Utz Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands $964.31 million 3.27 -$96.51 million N/A N/A

Jammin Java has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Utz Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Utz Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jammin Java and Utz Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands N/A 2.70% 1.66%

Summary

Utz Brands beats Jammin Java on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands. The company distributes its products through grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, and other retailers. The company was formerly known as Collier Creek Holdings and changed its name to Utz Brands, Inc. in August 2020. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

