Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.88 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Convey Holding Parent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNVY opened at $9.78 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,666,667 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $21,700,004.34. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.