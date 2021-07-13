Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

CORE stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,448,000 after buying an additional 323,930 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,272,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,672,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,704,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

