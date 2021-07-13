Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) vs. Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and Latham Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $222.36 million 0.60 $8.16 million N/A N/A Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Core Molding Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Molding Technologies and Latham Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Latham Group has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Latham Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies 1.58% 5.30% 2.90% Latham Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Core Molding Technologies beats Latham Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

