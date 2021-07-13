Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.