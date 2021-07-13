Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $199.98 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.42.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

