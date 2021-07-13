Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $978,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $742,997,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

