Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $235.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

