Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,865 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

