Corra.Finance Price Tops $10.06 on Exchanges (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $15.08 million and $48,701.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $10.06 or 0.00031619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00112247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00152927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.96 or 0.99875378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.57 or 0.00935723 BTC.

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

