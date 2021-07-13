Corsair Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for 2.8% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $165.77. 46,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.44. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

