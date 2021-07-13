Corsair Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of iStar worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 918.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in iStar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 894,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter worth $135,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iStar by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 11.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAR. B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. 13,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.62. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.73.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

