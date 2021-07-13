Corsair Capital Management L.P. Invests $245,000 in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000.

OTCMKTS EJFAU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 1,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

