Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,699 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.80. 9,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,448. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $70.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

