Corsair Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 345,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

FinServ Acquisition stock remained flat at $$17.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

FinServ Acquisition Company Profile

FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

