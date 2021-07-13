CorVel Co. (NYSE:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 15,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NYSE:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00.

CorVel stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.55. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,330. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $73.75 and a 52 week high of $140.82.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.