CorVel Co. (NYSE:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 15,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NYSE:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00.
CorVel stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.55. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,330. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $73.75 and a 52 week high of $140.82.
CorVel Company Profile
