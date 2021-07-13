Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €61.00 by Nord/LB

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

ETR:1COV opened at €56.48 ($66.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €55.81.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

