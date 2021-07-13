Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRARY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.72%.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

