Credit Agricole S A Buys 1,283 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.11. 56,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $335.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

