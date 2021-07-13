Credit Agricole S A Has $3.30 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $109.26. 12,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

