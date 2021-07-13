Credit Agricole S A Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 152.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.54.

NOW stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $560.30. 2,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,658. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.84 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.24, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

