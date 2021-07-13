Credit Agricole S A Sells 57,530 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,045 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 57,530 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in FireEye were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 127.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,095,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FEYE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,953. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.11. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FEYE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.