Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:WD opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.40.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.