Credit Suisse AG Has $2.72 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of NorthWestern worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after acquiring an additional 37,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after acquiring an additional 55,628 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 883.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 518,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

