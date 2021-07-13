Credit Suisse AG Purchases 650,000 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 2,928.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 652.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 84,061 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 69.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE UGP opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.