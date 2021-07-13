Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 494,613 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 136,573 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $86,279.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,147. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.