Credit Suisse AG Sells 37,661 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,661 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Summit Materials worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SUM opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.