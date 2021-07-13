Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Cormark

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.97.

TSE CR traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,732. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The stock has a market cap of C$353.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at C$1,504,219.74. Insiders sold 187,638 shares of company stock worth $202,774 over the last quarter.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

