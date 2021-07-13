Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) Major Shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel Acquires 121,640 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 121,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $4,141,842.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Cricut stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,738. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

