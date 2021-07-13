Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Croda International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of COIHY opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Croda International has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.6092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

