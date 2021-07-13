CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $302.00 at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $256.00 to $302.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.42.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $261.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.60 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,670 shares of company stock worth $40,220,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

