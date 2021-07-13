CSB Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CSBB) CEO Eddie L. Steiner Acquires 1,000 Shares

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CSBB) CEO Eddie L. Steiner acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00.

Shares of CSBB opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CSB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.12.

Get CSB Bancorp alerts:

CSB Bancorp Company Profile

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a various banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for CSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.