Css LLC Il Boosts Stock Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 664,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 49,205 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth $5,448,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 166,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 149,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $206,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $77,403.17. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,327 shares in the company, valued at $209,367.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $167,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,386. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

