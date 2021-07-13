Css LLC Il Buys New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 0.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,186,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $779,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 87.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $4,275,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $2,134,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 217,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,121,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,880,530 shares in the company, valued at $95,380,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.