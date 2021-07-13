Css LLC Il Invests $2.14 Million in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 218,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTPA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,385. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

