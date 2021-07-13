Css LLC Il Invests $2.69 Million in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 269,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

OTCMKTS NVSAU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 9,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,532. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

