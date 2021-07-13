CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Capitalization Tops $252,384.28

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $33.13 or 0.00101876 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $252,384.28 and $1,944.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00109990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00159307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.90 or 1.00273163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00962910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars.

