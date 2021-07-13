Curate (XCUR) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Curate has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $268,717.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.00872477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,585,199 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

