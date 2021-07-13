CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.67.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -228.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.80.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

