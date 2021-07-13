CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.67.
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -228.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
