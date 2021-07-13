CyberMiles (CMT) Hits One Day Volume of $1.20 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00058103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00407137 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.25 or 1.00188042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008922 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009292 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

