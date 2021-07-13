CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CTMX) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy Sells 100,000 Shares

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CTMX) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,316. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.