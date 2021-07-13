Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,146.46

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,146.46 ($14.98) and last traded at GBX 1,074 ($14.03), with a volume of 2271793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 910.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

