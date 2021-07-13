Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares to Split on Thursday, July 15th

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $255.90 on Tuesday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $259.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DASTY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.