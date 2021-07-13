Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Joel S. Hatlen Sells 1,900 Shares

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $11,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joel S. Hatlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $115,420.12.

Data I/O stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Data I/O by 26.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Data I/O in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

