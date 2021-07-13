David J. Hollister Sells 191,282 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NYSE:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NYSE:BSY) insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50.

Shares of BSY opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

