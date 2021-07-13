DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. Makes New $78.25 Million Investment in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. purchased a new position in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,845,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,254,000. China Online Education Group makes up approximately 91.2% of DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. owned 17.82% of China Online Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,991. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $158.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of -0.81.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $91.64 million for the quarter.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

