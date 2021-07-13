DDKoin Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $981,702.78 and $24,457.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022478 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008701 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002897 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004279 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

