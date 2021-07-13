Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCPH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. 1,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.01. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.