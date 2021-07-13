DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 10% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $22.96 million and $1.01 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

