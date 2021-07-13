DeFi Yield Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $473,855.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $473,855.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00114502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00157111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,357.14 or 0.99878649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.66 or 0.00955852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,853,294 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

